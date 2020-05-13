1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

WHO's coronavirus envoy: We're seeing a "fracture in global leadership"

David Nabarro. Photo: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

David Nabarro, an envoy for the World Health Organization on COVID-19, said Tuesday that the world is experiencing a "fracture in global leadership" amid responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The people of the world actually should be going completely crazy with anger. There should be a petition of 500 million people to the world leaders saying, 'What on Earth are you doing?'"
— David Nabarro
  • He added: "We have the biggest crisis of all time in many of our livelihoods and you're squabbling. You're squabbling over whether World Health Organization should be killed or kept alive when the world needs the World Health Organization more than ever."

Between the lines: The WHO has been politicized amid the coronavirus pandemic, including President Trump's move to withdraw funding from the organization.

  • The WHO is the only global institution tasked with targeting infectious diseases at a worldwide level, Axios' Bryan Walsh writes.

Afghan government resumes Taliban offensive after attack on maternity ward

An Afghan security personnel carries a newborn baby from a hospital, at the site of an attack in Kabul on May 12. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered his forces to resume their offensive against the Taliban on Tuesday in the wake of two deadly attacks that killed a total of 40 people and two newborns, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: President Trump's deal with the Taliban — which Pentagon leaders acknowledged would not bring peace to the country — was meant as a precursor to a peace process between Kabul and the Taliban. The Taliban, which has denied responsibility for the attacks, called Ghani's announcement a "declaration of war."

"Disposable workers" doing essential jobs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Millions of Americans are risking their lives to feed us and bring meals, toiletries and new clothes to our doorsteps — but their pay, benefits and working conditions do not reflect the dangers they face at work.

Why it matters: People who stock grocery shelves and deliver packages never expected to be on the front lines of a national crisis, and now they're playing a vital, but undervalued, role. "These are viewed as essential jobs done by disposable workers," says John Logan, a U.S. labor historian at San Francisco State University.

