The WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials on coronavirus patients

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that it has stopped trials examining the potential of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the novel coronavirus after its own studies showed "no benefit."

The big picture: The WHO paused last month tests of the anti-malarial drug after a review published in The Lancet stated potentially fatal health problems. It restarted trials after this paper was retracted, the BBC notes. The WHO said Wednesday its data "showed that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients." The FDA ended on Monday its emergency use authorization of the drug President Trump said previously he supported and used.

U.K. researchers say they've found life-saving coronavirus drug

British scientists in Oxford work to find coronavirus treatments. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, appears to be a life-saving coronavirus treatment, reducing deaths among the sickest patients in a large, controlled clinical trial, British researchers said Tuesday.

Why it matters: This would be the first treatment with the potential to save lives — and it's an existing, generic drug, meaning it could be widely available and relatively cheap.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 8,349,950 — Total deaths: 448,959 — Total recoveries — 4,073,955Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 2,163,290 — Total deaths: 117,717 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
Racial inequities in education can start as early as preschool

Students in a pre-K class at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Universal preschool would help close the math and reading gaps between white and black children who are approaching kindergarten, an analysis from the National Institute for Early Education Research shows.

The big picture: Schools with high quality learning programs have resources to ensure a child is on track in age-appropriate learning activities. These programs have systemically left black children behind due to high tuition and waiting lists.

