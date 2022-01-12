Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride"

Ivana Saric

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing Wednesday, as cases soar worldwide.

Why it matters: As many countries are beginning to emphasize learning to live with the virus, Tedros cautioned the dangers of this approach given how much of the world remains unvaccinated.

The big picture: Although data suggest the Omicron variant carries a lower risk of death compared to Delta, its highly contagious nature has led to record-breaking global case numbers every day in the new year, per the New York Times.

  • "While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated,” Tedros said, adding that more than 85% of people in Africa have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

What they're saying: "Last week, more than 50 million new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the WHO from around the world. By far, the most cases reported in a single week," Tedros said.

  • “Almost 50,000 deaths a week is 50,000 deaths too many. Learning to live with this virus does not mean we can, or should, accept this number of deaths.”

The bottom line: “We must not allow this virus a free ride, or wave the white flag, especially when so many people around the world remain unvaccinated,” Tedros said.

Caitlin Owens
15 hours ago - Health

Poll: Americans value "health and safety" over in-person learning

Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

More than half of Americans say that it's more important to protect the health and safety of teachers and students by moving to remote learning to avoid COVID exposure than to keep schools open for in-person learning, according to a new Harris Poll provided exclusively to Axios.

Driving the news: How to handle in-person learning amid yet another surge of cases is again the subject of intense debate following the Chicago Teacher's Union refusal to return to in-person classes as Omicron cases surged.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

Biden ramps up school testing strategy as Omicron disrupts education

President Biden speaks to a crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it's increasing the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month — as the Omicron variant drives a surge in cases and causes widespread disruption to education.

Why it matters: While it appears Omicron causes less severe illness than other variants, it's still placing a strain on health care systems and causing a drop in teacher and student attendance.

Oriana Gonzalez
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

