Whitmer: Trump is "putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk"

Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Tuesday that Trump's pursuit of reelection "is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk." in an op-ed for The Atlantic.
Background: Whitmer, who faced criticism for her strict response to the pandemic, was the target of a violent kidnapping plot by members of extremist groups earlier this month. That has not stopped Trump from criticizing Whitmer at his rallies and calling her a "dictator" on Fox News.
What she's saying:
- "Every time the president ramps up this violent rhetoric, every time he fires up Twitter to launch another broadside against me, my family and I see a surge of vicious attacks sent our way."
- "He is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk. And all because he thinks it will help his reelection."
- "He has taken to Twitter to spread lies and launch cheap insults against those with whom he disagrees. Eight months into the pandemic, he still does not have a plan to protect our frontline workers or rebuild our economy. He has only lies, vitriol, and hate."
Go deeper: