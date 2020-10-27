2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Whitmer: Trump is "putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk"

Gretchen Whitmer delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Tuesday that Trump's pursuit of reelection "is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk." in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

Background: Whitmer, who faced criticism for her strict response to the pandemic, was the target of a violent kidnapping plot by members of extremist groups earlier this month. That has not stopped Trump from criticizing Whitmer at his rallies and calling her a "dictator" on Fox News.

What she's saying:

  • "Every time the president ramps up this violent rhetoric, every time he fires up Twitter to launch another broadside against me, my family and I see a surge of vicious attacks sent our way."
  • "He is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk. And all because he thinks it will help his reelection."
  • "He has taken to Twitter to spread lies and launch cheap insults against those with whom he disagrees. Eight months into the pandemic, he still does not have a plan to protect our frontline workers or rebuild our economy. He has only lies, vitriol, and hate."

Updated 45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging, with cold weather arriving before even the best-case scenario for a widely distributed vaccine. Now we're also beginning to see an increase in coronavirus-related startup funding, focused on both testing and pharma.

Driving the news: Gauss, a Silicon Valley computer vision startup focused on health care, tells Axios that it's raised $10 million to accelerate development and commercialization of an at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse — The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes cable and satellite TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz defends GOP's expected return to prioritizing national debt

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told "Axios on HBO" on Monday that he wishes reining in the national debt was a higher priority for President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump pledged during the 2016 campaign to reduce the national debt and eliminate it entirely within eight years, though he also deemed himself "the king of debt" and said there were some priorities that required spending. In the fiscal year that ended in September, the deficit reached a record $3.1 trillion.

