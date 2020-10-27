Whitmer: Trump is "putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk"

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Tuesday that Trump's pursuit of reelection "is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk." in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

Background: Whitmer, who faced criticism for her strict response to the pandemic, was the target of a violent kidnapping plot by members of extremist groups earlier this month. That has not stopped Trump from criticizing Whitmer at his rallies and calling her a "dictator" on Fox News.

What she's saying:

"Every time the president ramps up this violent rhetoric, every time he fires up Twitter to launch another broadside against me, my family and I see a surge of vicious attacks sent our way."

"He is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk. And all because he thinks it will help his reelection."

"He has taken to Twitter to spread lies and launch cheap insults against those with whom he disagrees. Eight months into the pandemic, he still does not have a plan to protect our frontline workers or rebuild our economy. He has only lies, vitriol, and hate."

