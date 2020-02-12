White supremacist propaganda in U.S. jumped 120% from 2018 to 2019

Incidents of white supremacist propaganda distributed across the U.S. jumped more than 120% from 2018 to 2019, the Anti-Defamation League found, per the AP.

The big picture: Oren Segal, director of the group's Center on Extremism told the AP that there has been greater use of more subtly biased rhetoric — including a focus on "patriotism" — "to make their hate more palatable for a 2020 audience."

2019 is the second straight year to see the circulation of such propaganda material more than double.

The state of play: The group reported 2,713 cases of circulated propaganda from white supremacist groups in 2019 across 49 states. The circulation of the propaganda occurred most often in these 10 states:

California

Texas

New York

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Ohio

Virginia

Kentucky

Washington

Florida

Two-thirds of the propaganda was traced back to the group Patriot Front, which the ADL describes as "formed by disaffected members" of the white supremacist organization Vanguard America.

The white nationalist convicted of killing protestor Heather Heyer during the unrest surrounding 2017's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., was seen marching with Vanguard America at that event.

