1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White supremacist propaganda in U.S. jumped 120% from 2018 to 2019

Axios

A marcher during New York City's No Hate No Fear Jewish Solidarity March on Jan. 1, 2020. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis/Getty Images

Incidents of white supremacist propaganda distributed across the U.S. jumped more than 120% from 2018 to 2019, the Anti-Defamation League found, per the AP.

The big picture: Oren Segal, director of the group's Center on Extremism told the AP that there has been greater use of more subtly biased rhetoric — including a focus on "patriotism" — "to make their hate more palatable for a 2020 audience."

  • 2019 is the second straight year to see the circulation of such propaganda material more than double.

The state of play: The group reported 2,713 cases of circulated propaganda from white supremacist groups in 2019 across 49 states. The circulation of the propaganda occurred most often in these 10 states:

  • California
  • Texas
  • New York
  • Massachusetts
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Washington
  • Florida

Two-thirds of the propaganda was traced back to the group Patriot Front, which the ADL describes as "formed by disaffected members" of the white supremacist organization Vanguard America.

Hate crimes reach 16-year high according to FBI report

Go deeper

Sara Kehaulani Goo

As Richmond braces for hate, Americans say race relations are getting worse

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Note: 6,637 respondents, ±1.7 percentage points margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

The city of Richmond, Va., is bracing for potential violence — another “Charlottesville,” in the worst-case scenario — as thousands are expected to converge on the state capitol Monday to protest gun restriction legislation.

Why it matters: On a day that is meant to celebrate what would have been the 91st birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., the nation is grappling with emboldened white nationalist groups and racial tension. Surveys show a majority of Americans believe race relations are getting worse under President Trump.

Jan 20, 2020
Jacob Knutson

What we know: Richmond, Va., Second Amendment rally

Gun rights advocates in Richmond, Va., on Jan. 20. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Thousands of Second Amendment activists gathered in Richmond, Va., on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to protest proposed gun restrictions under consideration in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Why it matters: The city avoided the chaos that broke out during a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 that left one person dead and around two dozen others injured. The organizers of the 2017 rally said they had planned to attend Monday's gathering.

Updated Jan 20, 2020
Marisa Fernandez

Virginia AG asks state Supreme Court not to overturn gun ban

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Photo: H. Darr Beiser for The Washington Post via Getty Image

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring insisted on Friday that the state Supreme Court not overturn a temporary weapons ban the governor enacted for a planned gun-rights rally at the state Capitol next Monday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The FBI assisted the police on Thursday in arresting six men linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base, at least three of whom were thought to be planning to attend the rally in Richmond, AP writes.

Jan 17, 2020