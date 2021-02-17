Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
A screenshot of President Biden's Snapchat video. Photo: White House
The White House marked a return to Snapchat with President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, appearing in public health video messages on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details: In the White House Snapchat story, which appears on the "Discover" page of curated content, a masked Biden urges users to wear face coverings because "you're going to save lives."
"You're going to save families' lives. It matters, it matters. It's the patriotic thing to do. Please wear a mask."
- The Snapchat story also features behind-the-scenes footage of Biden's visit last week to the National Institutes of Health's Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory, which developed the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna.
The big picture: The Obama administration launched a White House account for Snapchat in 2016. The account continued during the Trump administration.
- Former President Trump also continued to use his personal account —which Snapchat stopped promoting on its "Discover" page last June over tweets on racial justice protests that Twitter said violated its rules on glorifying violence.
- Snapchat locked and then permanently banned Trump's account following the Jan. 6 insurrection by some of his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.
What they're saying: White House digital director Rob Flaherty said in an emailed statement that Snapchatters can expect them to use the account as a direct conversation on Biden's agenda as his administration "works to beat the pandemic, build back our economy better, advance racial equity, and tackle climate change."
- "The White House Snapchat has always been a critical platform to reach young Americans, and we’re excited to bring it back," Flaherty said.