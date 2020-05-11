More than a month after recommending Americans wear face masks in public, the White House is taking its own advice.

Why it matters: Not even the West Wing — which now tests people once a day to prevent President Trump from exposure — is immune to this contagion.

"The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say. Vice President Pence was spotted on the grounds of the White House on Monday without a mask, and it is unclear if aides will wear masks in the Oval Office." (WashPost)

Between the lines: The White House memo describes masks as "an additional layer of protection." Few in the West Wing had been wearing masks.

In an interview for "Axios on HBO" that airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT, Pence said the administration would be listening to the White House doctor on the issue. See a clip.

The big picture: A growing cadre of those running the coronavirus response are now doing their jobs from quarantine.