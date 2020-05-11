14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top White House brass now required to wear face masks

Jared Kushner and Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official overseeing testing, wear masks at the White House during President Trump's news conference Monday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

More than a month after recommending Americans wear face masks in public, the White House is taking its own advice.

Why it matters: Not even the West Wing — which now tests people once a day to prevent President Trump from exposure — is immune to this contagion.

  • "The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say. Vice President Pence was spotted on the grounds of the White House on Monday without a mask, and it is unclear if aides will wear masks in the Oval Office." (WashPost)

Between the lines: The White House memo describes masks as "an additional layer of protection." Few in the West Wing had been wearing masks.

  • In an interview for "Axios on HBO" that airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT, Pence said the administration would be listening to the White House doctor on the issue. See a clip.

The big picture: A growing cadre of those running the coronavirus response are now doing their jobs from quarantine.

  • Three top health officials are in self-isolation, including Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn — after coming into contact with people who may have been exposed.
  • So is Sen. Lamar Alexander, who will remotely chair a hearing this week with Fauci, Redfield and Hahn.
  • Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, who is married to Trump aide Stephen Miller, tested positive last week.
  • One of Trump's valets also tested positive a day prior.

Go deeper

Sen. Lamar Alexander to self-quarantine after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Lamar Alexander during a committee hearing Thursday on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is going into self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: Alexander's committee is due to hold a COVID-19 hearing on Tuesday on safely returning to work and school. Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfiel are due to testify remotely after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus. The three health officials are all self-quarantining.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit

Reynolds with President Trump on May 6. Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that she plans to follow a "modified quarantine plan" after her visit to the White House last week, reports the Des Moines Register.

The big picture: Reynolds joined a coronavirus task force meeting last Wednesday with Vice President Pence and his staff, including press secretary Katie Miller, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Reynolds said she tested negative for the coronavirus this week and feels healthy, but will continue daily testing.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Navy chief self-quarantining after exposure to coronavirus

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Navy chief self-quarantining after exposure to coronavirus

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House in April. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, is self-quarantining against the novel coronavirus following contact with a family member who tested positive for the virus, the Pentagon said in a statement to news outlets Sunday.

The big picture: A Navy official told CNN that Gilday had tested negative for COVID-19 and was taking the action as a precautionary measure. Gen. Joseph Lengyel will have a third test Monday after an earlier one indicated he'd tested positive and another showed a negative reading, per Reuters. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and CDC director Robert Redfiel have also self-quarantined after contact with people who tested positive.

18 hours ago - Health