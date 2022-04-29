Skip to main content
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House communications director tests positive for COVID

Oriana Gonzalez
Picture of Kate Bedingfield
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield announced that she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

What she's saying: "I last saw the President Wednesday in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC," Bedingfield said in a tweet.

State of play: Bedingfield said she's experiencing "mild symptoms" and will be working from home. She plans to return to work in person "at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

The big picture: She is the latest White House official to contract the virus, following Vice President Harris, who tested positive earlier this week.

Between the lines: Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday, where journalists, government officials and other guests are expected to attend.

  • Anthony Fauci is not attending the dinner due to concerns around the spread of the virus, per NBC News.

Go deeper: Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Go deeper