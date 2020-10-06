1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House outlines health guidelines following Trump's return

Marine One carrying President Trump back to the White House on Oct. 5. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The White House said Tuesday it has had "hospital-grade disinfection policies" since March, as it outlined the residence's health and safety precautions in a new memo that follows President Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Why it matters: The memo comes amid a botched response to the cluster of cases within the White House, which jeopardized the health of the president and his staff and set a poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Details: Staff in the residence who have direct contact with the president and first lady will wear full PPE and be tested daily, while support staff will be tested every 48 hours.

  • Residence staff in March were given "sanitization and filtration systems" to use in their homes "to further protect them and their family members" from the virus.
  • Staff members were required to wear a mask "at all times" starting in April, the memo says.

What they're saying: The White House says it has led workshops for workers to have their concerns addressed, significantly reduced staff, and has encouraged teleworking as much as possible. Sanitization and filtration systems have also been installed.

  • "The health of Residence staff members and their families are a paramount concern to the First Family," the memo reads.
  • "In addition to support from the Medical Unit, the Residence has hired independent health consultants who are available to check on staff and their families, facilitating ancillary testing as needed."
  • "The Residence also hired a 'well-being' consultant, which staff members can speak to anonymously, specifically to focus on mental health concerns."

Where it stands: White House aides have advised Trump to avoid the Oval Office and have made arrangements for him to work in the Diplomatic Reception Room, two White House officials tell Axios.

Go deeper: With Trump's return, risks rise in the West Wing

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

With Trump's return, risks rise in the West Wing

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House aides have advised President Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected. But they’re making arrangements for him to work out of the Diplomatic Reception Room, and use it as a backdrop for future televised remarks, two White House officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The preparations show that far from bunkering down in the residence until he's well, Trump is considering remaining active while he recovers from COVID. Any Trump movement in the West Wing would create a series of risks for his staff.

13 hours ago - Health

The White House's reckless pandemic response

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The White House — despite its infinite access to the best resources available — continues to respond to its own coronavirus outbreak about as recklessly as possible.

Why it matters: This botched response has jeopardized the health of the president and his staff, and it has set a very poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus.

13 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House coronavirus outbreak reaches the press corps

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

White House reporters are increasingly anxious and angry about the Trump administration's handling of COVID-19 cases within its own building.

State of play: Several White House reporters have tested positive and many are trying to figure out whether they and their families need to quarantine.

