Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
The White House each year welcomes waves of trick-or-treaters, but festivities for the end of this October will adapt to the spookiest thing of all: COVID-19.
The big picture: The White House plans to open its grounds to military personnel, local children and families of frontline health care workers. An announcement notes that all persons over 2-years-old will be "required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex."
- First lady Melania Trump adds that "any staff passing out candy will be required to wear gloves," stating, "Each department will utilize a no-touch approach in their area when distributing their product."
- The president, first lady and their teenage son, Barron, all recently tested positive for the coronavirus, but have since recovered.