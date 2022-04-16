The White House is bringing back the Easter Egg Roll on Monday after a two-year pause during the pandemic.

Driving the news: An estimated 30,000 children and their chaperones are expected to participate in an egg roll, egg hunt and other activities on the White House South Lawn, according to the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden named Monday's event the "EGGucation" roll and the South Lawn will be transformed into a school community, the White House said.

As part of the theme, the roll will include a schoolhouse activity area, reading nook, talent show, picture day, a physical “EGGucation” zone and other activities.

Thousands of military families will attend the roll, including the crew members and families from the U.S.S. Delaware, a naval submarine.

The big picture: The Easter Egg Roll is always the largest event held at the White House, AP reports.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

