White House Easter Egg Roll returning after 2-year hiatus
The White House is bringing back the Easter Egg Roll on Monday after a two-year pause during the pandemic.
Driving the news: An estimated 30,000 children and their chaperones are expected to participate in an egg roll, egg hunt and other activities on the White House South Lawn, according to the White House.
- First Lady Jill Biden named Monday's event the "EGGucation" roll and the South Lawn will be transformed into a school community, the White House said.
- As part of the theme, the roll will include a schoolhouse activity area, reading nook, talent show, picture day, a physical “EGGucation” zone and other activities.
- Thousands of military families will attend the roll, including the crew members and families from the U.S.S. Delaware, a naval submarine.
The big picture: The Easter Egg Roll is always the largest event held at the White House, AP reports.
- The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Go deeper: White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic