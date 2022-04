The White House on Monday held their annual Easter Egg Roll gathering for the first time since 2019. The Egg Roll was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In photos:

Children play during the 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden watching the Ester Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon reads his own book "Nana Loves You More" to children as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden listen during the Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden read to children during the Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images