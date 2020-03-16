1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House directs federal agencies in D.C.-area to maximize remote work

Alayna Treene

Acting Director of Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House issued guidance Sunday night directing all government agencies to maximize their abilities to let employees in the National Capital Region work remotely as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Why it matters: The guidance, issued by the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Russel Vote, comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. tops 3,400, and Americans across the country prepare to spend months at home.

What we're hearing: "To ensure the safety and well-being of our Federal workforce, all agencies within the National Capital Region have been asked to offer maximum telework flexibilities," a senior administration official told Axios. "It is imperative that the Federal Government continue to operate and work on behalf of the American people."

  • If employees are not eligible for telework, agency heads have the discretion to offer weather and safety leave, or the agency’s equivalent, according to a source with direct knowledge.

Read the letter:

