How a Beijing think tank rated senior White House advisers' views on China

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

In a report dated June 29, 2019, Beijing-based D&C Think examined the views of President Trump's top advisers on China.

Why it matters: The report's findings, while subjective, provide a glimpse into the increased emphasis that many in Beijing are placing on reading the tea leaves of the White House.

The think tank's researchers put forward the following conclusions:

  • A hardline attitude is not universal among top White House officials.
  • Three Cabinet positions in particular tend to have officials who hold friendlier views, in the report's estimation — the treasury, agriculture and transportation secretaries (currently held by Steve Mnuchin, Sonny Perdue and Elaine Chao, respectively).
  • The trade war is primarily being pushed by officials in charge of strategy and national security, rather than those who are responsible for trade.

Ursula Perano

Pompeo warns of mass Chinese spying in grim message to governors

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech to the National Governors Association Saturday that governors should be vigilant in their business interactions with China, warning that they're each being methodically analyzed and lobbied by the Communist Party, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Pompeo, who has helped shape the Trump administration's hawkish stance toward China, was seeking to highlight how competition with Beijing is not just a federal issue.

Dan Primack

Unilever considers selling its tea brands

Unilever (LSE: UL) is considering a sale of its tea business, which generates annual sales of around €3 billion and includes the Lipton and PG Tips brands.

Why it matters: Tea, and black tea in particular, has become the latest victim of changing consumer tastes.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

A China-centric 21st century

With the U.S. paralyzed by political gridlock and western institutions stagnating, China is positioning itself as the primary architect of new power structures in the 21st century.

Why it matters: If the U.S. continues to anger allies, withdraw from global institutions, and ignore much of the developing world, in 20 years it may wake up to find itself resigned to a small corner in a world defined and dominated by China.

