Congress typically approves plans for national memorials 10 years after a war or event has happened, but decided to make an exception.

Congress approved the project nearly two years ago. The Global War on Terrorism Foundation is still in the relatively early stages of planning the project.

The biggest hurdle so far has been trying to get approval for its desired location within the Reserve at the National Mall.

Michael Rodriguez, the president of the Global War on Terrorism Foundation, told Military Times it's important to start working on the memorial now, even as troops still fight the global war on terror, since nearly 7,000 U.S. soldiers and hundreds of thousands of others have died since the start.

The National Planning Commission limits space on the Reserve so it "preserves the integrity of the Monumental Core and its open space."

The latest: There are three locations under consideration, reports the Military Times. Tourists already visit all of the proposed sites.

In Constitution Gardens, east of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Along the Potomac River, close to the Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin D. Roosevelt memorials.

Between the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the World War II Memorial.

It's not clear yet what the final location will be, but this general idea gives federal lawmakers the flexibility to move forward without slowing down the process, writes the Military Times.

What's next: The foundation has to follow a 24-step process laid out by the National Capital Planning Commission, per Military Times.

The foundation is looking to raise $50 million for the project but may have to adjust the amount once plans are finalized.

Their goal is to have the memorial constructed by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

