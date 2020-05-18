1 hour ago - Sports

States say pro sports without fans could resume soon if criteria met

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Texas will allow all pro sports to resume May 31. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas, New York and California say professional sports could begin in the next few weeks without fans, an option franchises are exploring to salvage postponed seasons during the pandemic.

Why it matters: Pro sports and collegiate venues can typically hold thousands of people in one sitting, a main reason nearly all major franchises in the U.S. were forced to discontinue games in early March.

What's happening: State governors who have been encouraged by the lower amounts of hospitalizations and coronavirus cases said Monday that the kick-start of pro sports without spectators could be something to look forward to if these trends continue.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom said they would look at statewide announcements to allow pro sports to resume without an audience as early as June 1.
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo encouraged sports teams in the state Monday to start planning to hold games without fans in attendance and televise them, offering help.
  • In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced pro sports may resume May 31 if their submitted plans are approved by the state.

The big picture: Pro sports teams are exploring several options such as isolating MLB players in hotels and testing during the season.

  • There could still be strict guidelines for NBA teams resuming workouts, with no more than four players allowed within a facility at one time, Sports Illustrated reports.

Yes, but: There's a lot more to a sports team than just the players — coaches, trainers and media broadcasters would also need to be quarantined after traveling.

The bottom line: Whether due to social distancing efforts or summer weather, infection rates will eventually go down. But this early in the pandemic's cycle, that reality might act as a false positive of sorts if pro sports moves too quickly, endangering players and others.

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

Trump says he has offered to fire any Obama-appointed inspector general

President Trump confirmed on Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested that he remove State Department inspector general Steve Linick, but insisted that he doesn't know Linick or specifically why Pompeo wanted him gone.

What he's saying: "I offered most of my people, almost all of them — I said, you know these are Obama appointees. If you'd like to let them go, I think you should let them go. ... I said who appointed him? They said President Obama. I said, look, I'll terminate him. I don't know what's going on other than that."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,775,000 — Total deaths: 317,515 — Total recoveries — 1,612,924Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,500,753 — Total deaths: 90,312 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine about a week ago despite FDA warnings.
  4. World: China's President Xi accepted invite to address virtual gathering of World Health Organization.
  5. Wall Street: The stock market had its best day since early April, driven by positive news of Moderna's phase one coronavirus vaccine trial.
  6. States: Judge tosses out Oregon stay-at-home restrictions.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

