What we're driving: Toyota 2020 RAV4

Joann Muller

Off-roading in Sedona in the 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD. Photo: Bill Rapai/Axios

Last week in Sedona, Arizona, we spent time trail-driving in Toyota's new 2020 RAV4 TRD off-road model.

Why it matters: I don't always get to try out a vehicle's full capability during a short press loan. This was a rare opportunity to get off the beaten highway.

The big picture: The RAV4, America's top-selling crossover, is the latest Toyota model to get its TRD (Toyota Racing Development) package inspired by the brand's off-road and desert racing history.

Details: With an 8.6-inch ground clearance, its suspension, wheels and tires are engineered specifically for trail driving.

  • A knob on the center console lets the driver choose between terrains: Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, or Snow.
  • But even in normal highway driving, the RAV4 was comfortable and smooth — a great family hauler with tons of cargo space.
  • The TRD package includes a helpful 360° bird's-eye view camera in low-speed drive and reverse to ensure you don't clip a rock — or a curb.
  • And I adored the RAV4's two-tone "Lunar Rock/Ice Edge" matte paint job.
  • The TRD off-road model starts at $35,180; our test model was priced at $42,902.

In Sedona, we explored several trails, carefully crawling over red rock shelf on Schnebly Road until the trail got more challenging.

  • Later we kicked up some dirt on the dusty trails in the Coconino National Forest, terrain that seemed more suited to the RAV4's capability.

The bottom line: I spent $12 on an "ultimate" car wash at the end of the week, but it was worth every penny. Sometimes, it's still fun to drive.

Joann Muller

Here's why we should hope self-driving tech is ready soon

Waymo's self-driving minivans. Photo: Courtesy of Waymo

This week during several automated driving demonstrations in Arizona I was reminded why we should all hope self-driving technology is ready soon.

Why it matters: Self-driving cars don't get drunk, tired, distracted — or do things that are just plain stupid — behaviors I saw in spades on the roads in and around Phoenix and Tuscon.

Joann Muller

What we're driving: 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Photo: Courtesy of Hyundai

This week I'm driving the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, an underrated mid-size crossover SUV.

The big picture: There are so many crossovers on the market these days, it's hard to tell them apart. But I like the styling of the Santa Fe, whose athletic lines help distinguish it from the rest.

Joann Muller

What we're driving: The 2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata. Photo: Courtesy of Hyundai

This week I'm driving the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, a car that purports to park itself.

Reality check: The heavily advertised "Smaht Pahk" feature has limited capability. Sure, it can pull itself head-on into a tight parking space and back out too, but that's about it.

