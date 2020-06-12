What we're driving: The 2020 Nissan Murano

This week I'm driving the 2020 Nissan Murano, an SUV crossover that isn't the newest kid on the block and yet still manages to stand out from the crowd.

The big picture: The Murano is the design halo for Nissan's SUV lineup, even though it's outsold by the smaller Nissan Rogue. The styling is distinctive, with boomerang-shaped LED headlights and its so-called "floating" roof.

What's new: Not much has changed from the refreshed 2019 version, except when it comes to driver-assistance features.

Nissan has expanded availability of its safety and driver-assistance features to lower-priced versions.

Its "Safety Shield 360" includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams and rear automatic braking.

The technology package is now standard on all but the base model Murano.

My thought bubble: I had some problems with visibility on the Murano. There's a fairly large blind spot in the rear, and at barely over 5-feet-tall, I even had trouble seeing over the hood when cornering in tight spaces.

It's why I always tell shoppers to spend plenty of seat time in a car before they buy. A spin around the block near the dealership isn't enough.

The bottom line: Priced between $32,575 and $47,000, the Murano is a stylish crossover, with plenty of high-tech options and a high-grade interior that will make you happy.