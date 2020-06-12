2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: The 2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano. Photo courtesy of Nissan

This week I'm driving the 2020 Nissan Murano, an SUV crossover that isn't the newest kid on the block and yet still manages to stand out from the crowd.

The big picture: The Murano is the design halo for Nissan's SUV lineup, even though it's outsold by the smaller Nissan Rogue. The styling is distinctive, with boomerang-shaped LED headlights and its so-called "floating" roof.

What's new: Not much has changed from the refreshed 2019 version, except when it comes to driver-assistance features.

  • Nissan has expanded availability of its safety and driver-assistance features to lower-priced versions.
  • Its "Safety Shield 360" includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams and rear automatic braking.
  • The technology package is now standard on all but the base model Murano.

My thought bubble: I had some problems with visibility on the Murano. There's a fairly large blind spot in the rear, and at barely over 5-feet-tall, I even had trouble seeing over the hood when cornering in tight spaces.

  • It's why I always tell shoppers to spend plenty of seat time in a car before they buy. A spin around the block near the dealership isn't enough.

The bottom line: Priced between $32,575 and $47,000, the Murano is a stylish crossover, with plenty of high-tech options and a high-grade interior that will make you happy.

Rashaan Ayesh
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court appears hesitant to toss criminal case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal appeals court in D.C. appears hesitant to order Judge Emmit Sullivan to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Flynn and the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to order District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to quickly resolve the case examining why the federal government dropped charges against Flynn. While the appeals court hasn't issued a decision, their hesitation suggests the courts have the right to review whether Justice Department moves to drop a prosecution are “in the public interest," the Post writes.

Joann Muller
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Private equity tycoon seeks public-private model for new Florida transit system

The privately owned Brightline train at the new MiamiCentral terminal. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As taxpayer-funded public transit systems look for a way out of their coronavirus death spiral, a private equity tycoon is betting on a public-private financing model as a way to fund big transportation projects in the future.

What's happening: Fortress Investment Group's Wes Edens is putting $100 million of his own money into a $9 billion plan to build new light rail systems in Florida and on the West Coast, Forbes writes.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,558,687 — Total deaths: 422,544 — Total recoveries — 3,566,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,029,037 — Total deaths: 113,924 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes running out of protective gear despite promises.
  4. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🥊 Sports: Inside boxing's return to Las Vegas amid the pandemic.
