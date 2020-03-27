2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: Lexus NX 300h hybrid

Joann Muller

2020 Lexus NX300h. Photo: Lexus

This week, I'm driving a 2020 Lexus NX 300h hybrid, but I have nowhere to go.

The big picture: Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until April 13, and I've been so busy covering coronavirus news that I haven't had much time anyway.

Finally I decided to venture out for a solo drive.

  • I headed out along the lake shore and saw nothing but birds on the water — no freighters, no fishing skiffs, no sailboats. It was very peaceful.
  • I drove by some shopping malls and saw empty parking lots. But I was surprised by how many cars were on the road. Maybe I wasn't the only one with cabin fever.

The Lexus NX 300h isn't the ideal car for a pleasure drive — it's a small hybrid crossover that feels sluggish and cramped — but that doesn't matter.

With a Bluetooth connection and a change of scenery, I was able to talk to friends and family without violating the social distancing rules.

The bottom line: It lifted my spirits. You should try it.

Orion Rummler

Drive-in theaters report uptick in business amid coronavirus

"A League of Their Own" playing at Union Market in Washington, D.C. in July 2019. Photo: Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Drive-in theaters in Missouri, Oklahoma, California and Kansas are reporting increased business as more states promote social distancing and mandate stay-at-home policies to combat the novel coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What they're saying: “Nobody is near us, and we can actually enjoy the movie without feeling that paranoia where something like somebody coughing would have us instantly move,” Christian Singleton, who brought his 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son to the California Paramount Drive-In on Tuesday, told the Times.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington issues statewide stay-at-home order

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, March 16. Photo: Erika Schultz-Pool/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced via Twitter Monday evening that he's issued a stay-at-home order, effective immediately, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: "This order is enforceable by law, but the legal penalties are not what should convince people to follow these orders," Inslee tweeted. "The real penalty may be the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. There are 110 Washington families who can tell you what the pain of that loss feels like."

Joann Muller

What we're driving: Toyota 2020 RAV4

Off-roading in Sedona in the 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD. Photo: Bill Rapai/Axios

Last week in Sedona, Arizona, we spent time trail-driving in Toyota's new 2020 RAV4 TRD off-road model.

Why it matters: I don't always get to try out a vehicle's full capability during a short press loan. This was a rare opportunity to get off the beaten highway.

