What we're driving: Lexus NX 300h hybrid

This week, I'm driving a 2020 Lexus NX 300h hybrid, but I have nowhere to go.

The big picture: Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until April 13, and I've been so busy covering coronavirus news that I haven't had much time anyway.

Finally I decided to venture out for a solo drive.

I headed out along the lake shore and saw nothing but birds on the water — no freighters, no fishing skiffs, no sailboats. It was very peaceful.

I drove by some shopping malls and saw empty parking lots. But I was surprised by how many cars were on the road. Maybe I wasn't the only one with cabin fever.

The Lexus NX 300h isn't the ideal car for a pleasure drive — it's a small hybrid crossover that feels sluggish and cramped — but that doesn't matter.

With a Bluetooth connection and a change of scenery, I was able to talk to friends and family without violating the social distancing rules.

The bottom line: It lifted my spirits. You should try it.