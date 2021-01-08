Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

What we're driving: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade's curved OLED screens. Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is by far GM's best, boasting a stunning interior and impressive features that are worthy of a flagship luxury SUV.

The big picture: The Escalade, now in its fifth-generation, has long been popular with athletes and celebrities. But the 2021 model steps up its luxury game, big-time.

What's new: The dazzling digital dashboard is comprised of three curved OLED screens layered on top of one another providing 38 inches of vivid displays.

  • The augmented-reality navigation system uses live street views overlaid with directions, while audio prompts to "turn left," for example, come from the left speakers.
  • A new exclusive AKG audio system features up to 36 speakers in the highest Platinum trims, with a not-too-shabby 19 speakers standard on other models.

For the first time, the Escalade offers Cadillac's optional Super Cruise driver-assistance technology for hands-free highway driving.

  • The roughly $5,000 system can now perform automatic lane changes — checking first for traffic — similar to Tesla's AutoPilot.
  • One Cadillac advantage that Tesla lacks is a driver monitoring system, which makes sure drivers are paying attention, even when their hands are not on the wheel.

Pricing: The Escalade starts at around $79,000. My Platinum test vehicle topped out at $112,000.

The bottom line: The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has definitely arrived in style.

Axios
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"I want him out": GOP Sen. Murkowski calls on Trump to resign

Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that she wants President Trump to resign, and if the GOP cannot separate itself from the president, she would "sincerely" question her future in the party.

Why it matters: Murkowski’s comments come as some Republicans signal they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over his actions before, during and after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
42 mins ago - Technology

Twitter suspends accounts of Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn speaking at the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday for breaking the platform's "Coordinated Harmful Activity" policy.

Why it matters: The action comes as part of the platform's crackdown on QAnon-related content. Both Flynn and Powell have promoted the far-right conspiracy theory that purports without evidence that the "deep state" is waging against President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondKadia Goba
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hearing from members across the party who want to move quickly on impeachment to hold President Trump accountable for fueling Wednesday's siege at the Capitol, especially since it's unlikely that Vice President Pence and a majority of the Cabinet will invoke the 25th Amendment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow