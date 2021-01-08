What we're driving: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is by far GM's best, boasting a stunning interior and impressive features that are worthy of a flagship luxury SUV.

The big picture: The Escalade, now in its fifth-generation, has long been popular with athletes and celebrities. But the 2021 model steps up its luxury game, big-time.

What's new: The dazzling digital dashboard is comprised of three curved OLED screens layered on top of one another providing 38 inches of vivid displays.

The augmented-reality navigation system uses live street views overlaid with directions, while audio prompts to "turn left," for example, come from the left speakers.

A new exclusive AKG audio system features up to 36 speakers in the highest Platinum trims, with a not-too-shabby 19 speakers standard on other models.

For the first time, the Escalade offers Cadillac's optional Super Cruise driver-assistance technology for hands-free highway driving.

The roughly $5,000 system can now perform automatic lane changes — checking first for traffic — similar to Tesla's AutoPilot.

One Cadillac advantage that Tesla lacks is a driver monitoring system, which makes sure drivers are paying attention, even when their hands are not on the wheel.

Pricing: The Escalade starts at around $79,000. My Platinum test vehicle topped out at $112,000.

The bottom line: The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has definitely arrived in style.

