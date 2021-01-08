What we're driving: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
2021 Cadillac Escalade's curved OLED screens. Photo: Cadillac
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is by far GM's best, boasting a stunning interior and impressive features that are worthy of a flagship luxury SUV.
The big picture: The Escalade, now in its fifth-generation, has long been popular with athletes and celebrities. But the 2021 model steps up its luxury game, big-time.
What's new: The dazzling digital dashboard is comprised of three curved OLED screens layered on top of one another providing 38 inches of vivid displays.
- The augmented-reality navigation system uses live street views overlaid with directions, while audio prompts to "turn left," for example, come from the left speakers.
- A new exclusive AKG audio system features up to 36 speakers in the highest Platinum trims, with a not-too-shabby 19 speakers standard on other models.
For the first time, the Escalade offers Cadillac's optional Super Cruise driver-assistance technology for hands-free highway driving.
- The roughly $5,000 system can now perform automatic lane changes — checking first for traffic — similar to Tesla's AutoPilot.
- One Cadillac advantage that Tesla lacks is a driver monitoring system, which makes sure drivers are paying attention, even when their hands are not on the wheel.
Pricing: The Escalade starts at around $79,000. My Platinum test vehicle topped out at $112,000.
The bottom line: The 2021 Cadillac Escalade has definitely arrived in style.