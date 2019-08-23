What we're driving: 2020 Range Rover Evoque

The Seoul Pearl Silver paint job on my tester adds to the allure.

What's new: For the 2020 model, there's a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain, which shuts off the engine when coasting at speeds below 11 mph.

The result, unfortunately, is an initial hesitation when starting from a stop, then a huge burst of power as the engine kicks in.

And the fuel economy is not great: 21 mpg city and 26 highway.

What's cool: The Evoque is loaded with new tech that's worth investigating...

The rear view mirror transforms into an HD video screen at the flip of a switch if rear visibility is obstructed.

It also features a "ground view" system that lets the driver see virtually under the front end of the car to negotiate tough parking spaces, curbs or off-road terrain.

It's the first Land Rover to use AI to learn the driver's preferences and automatically set the seat position, media settings and climate control.

It can also receive wireless over-the-air updates for infotainment and vehicle systems.

Standard safety features include driver-assistance technology like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, and a head-up display.

The bottom line: It's a Land Rover, so expect it to be expensive. The base model starts at $42,650. But add more than $11,390 in options to the Evoque HSE, and the sticker soars to $67,190.