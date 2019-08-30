What we're driving: 2020 Kia Telluride

Last week, I drove from Detroit to Columbus, Ohio, in a 2020 Kia Telluride, the Korean carmaker's first vehicle designed specifically for U.S. customers, and boy, did they nail it.

Why it matters: Kia has come a long way in terms of quality and customer satisfaction. The new Telluride, its largest vehicle ever, checks all the boxes: bold styling, smooth handling, a sharp interior and appealing technology.