What we're driving: 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited

This week, I'm driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited double cab pickup truck, which came in handy for hauling our old refrigerator to Habitat for Humanity.
The big picture: Like all Toyotas, the Tundra gets high marks for reliability. The problem is it hasn't received a complete makeover in more than a decade. Up against giants like the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, the Tundra just can't compete.
- With a 5.7-liter V-8 engine kicking out 381 horsepower, the Tundra is not best-in-class, but it's certainly a capable truck.
Still it falls short in a number of ways:
- It lacks the bells and whistles that make other modern trucks so useful, like corner steps, configurable tailgates and storage lockboxes.
- Its 17 mpg highway mileage pales in comparison to Ram's 21 mpg, with a similar-sized engine.
- It doesn't have a 360-degree camera like most competitors to help maneuver.
- The infotainment system feels dated, especially compared to Ram's 12-inch portrait touchscreen.
On the plus side, all 2019 Tundras come with Toyota Safety Sense assisted-driving technology, including:
- Pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection.
- Lane departure alert with steering assist.
- Adaptive cruise control.
- Automatic high beams.
The bottom line: Pickups are the new luxury vehicles, but if you're just looking to move a refrigerator, the $46,610 Tundra might be all you need.