What we're driving: 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited

This week, I'm driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited double cab pickup truck, which came in handy for hauling our old refrigerator to Habitat for Humanity.

The big picture: Like all Toyotas, the Tundra gets high marks for reliability. The problem is it hasn't received a complete makeover in more than a decade. Up against giants like the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, the Tundra just can't compete.