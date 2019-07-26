What we're driving: 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited

New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

2019 Toyota Tundra Limited
2019 Toyota Tundra. Photo: Toyota

This week, I'm driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited double cab pickup truck, which came in handy for hauling our old refrigerator to Habitat for Humanity.

The big picture: Like all Toyotas, the Tundra gets high marks for reliability. The problem is it hasn't received a complete makeover in more than a decade. Up against giants like the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, the Tundra just can't compete.

  • With a 5.7-liter V-8 engine kicking out 381 horsepower, the Tundra is not best-in-class, but it's certainly a capable truck.

Still it falls short in a number of ways:

  • It lacks the bells and whistles that make other modern trucks so useful, like corner steps, configurable tailgates and storage lockboxes.
  • Its 17 mpg highway mileage pales in comparison to Ram's 21 mpg, with a similar-sized engine.
  • It doesn't have a 360-degree camera like most competitors to help maneuver.
  • The infotainment system feels dated, especially compared to Ram's 12-inch portrait touchscreen.

On the plus side, all 2019 Tundras come with Toyota Safety Sense assisted-driving technology, including:

  • Pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection.
  • Lane departure alert with steering assist.
  • Adaptive cruise control.
  • Automatic high beams.

The bottom line: Pickups are the new luxury vehicles, but if you're just looking to move a refrigerator, the $46,610 Tundra might be all you need.

