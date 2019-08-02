What we're driving: 2019 Kia Niro EV

The Niro is marketed as an SUV, but since it doesn't have all-wheel drive or have a higher ground clearance like an SUV, it's really more of a hatchback — but a good looking one at least.

If you haven't driven an electric car, you really should. They are fun to drive, with spirited handling and quick acceleration — the Kia Niro EV included.

There are now quite a few to choose from, and a bunch more arriving in dealerships soon.

EVs have advanced to the point where you can consider one for your daily driver without any range anxiety.

I tooled around my neighborhood and made 2 trips across town, drawing the battery range down to around 100 miles, and I only plugged it in once overnight to the ordinary 240-volt plug in my garage.

Typical charging time: 9.5 hours.

Safety features: No matter what trim level, every Niro EV includes a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, lane centering, forward collision alert, automatic front braking, and adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

