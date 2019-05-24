What we're driving: 2019 Audi A6

I'm driving another Audi this week, downsizing from the flagship A8 to the midsize A6. The price is smaller, too: The A6 starts at $58,900, but the Prestige trim level starts at $67,100.
What's new: The A6 gets a new 3.0-liter V6 engine and a new infotainment system featuring 2 large touchscreens that operate like your smartphone.
- Drivers can speak requests such as, "I’m cold," and the A6 will respond: "What temperature would you like to set the cabin to?"
Details: The A6 is loaded with driver-assistance technologies, all managed by a central controller that collects information from up to 24 cameras and sensors to create a digital picture of the car's surroundings.
- Adaptive Cruise Assist is a hands-on system that handles acceleration and braking for stop-and-go-traffic and speeds up to 95 mph.
- Audi's Pre Sense City system detects people, cyclists and other cars and will brake automatically when a collision is imminent.
- Other technologies help with blind intersections or when backing up into crossing traffic, and warn the driver of approaching vehicles from behind before opening the door.
The bottom line: Costing far less than the $123,045 A8, Audi's midsize A6 has everything you'll want.
