Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Stories

What we're driving: 2019 Audi A6

This image shows a rear end view of the Audi A6.
2019 Audi A6. Photo: Audi

I'm driving another Audi this week, downsizing from the flagship A8 to the midsize A6. The price is smaller, too: The A6 starts at $58,900, but the Prestige trim level starts at $67,100.

What's new: The A6 gets a new 3.0-liter V6 engine and a new infotainment system featuring 2 large touchscreens that operate like your smartphone.

  • Drivers can speak requests such as, "I’m cold," and the A6 will respond: "What temperature would you like to set the cabin to?"

Details: The A6 is loaded with driver-assistance technologies, all managed by a central controller that collects information from up to 24 cameras and sensors to create a digital picture of the car's surroundings.

  • Adaptive Cruise Assist is a hands-on system that handles acceleration and braking for stop-and-go-traffic and speeds up to 95 mph.
  • Audi's Pre Sense City system detects people, cyclists and other cars and will brake automatically when a collision is imminent.
  • Other technologies help with blind intersections or when backing up into crossing traffic, and warn the driver of approaching vehicles from behind before opening the door.

The bottom line: Costing far less than the $123,045 A8, Audi's midsize A6 has everything you'll want.

Go deeper: See what else Joann has been driving

What we're driving