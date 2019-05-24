What we're driving: 2019 Audi A6

I'm driving another Audi this week, downsizing from the flagship A8 to the midsize A6. The price is smaller, too: The A6 starts at $58,900, but the Prestige trim level starts at $67,100.

What's new: The A6 gets a new 3.0-liter V6 engine and a new infotainment system featuring 2 large touchscreens that operate like your smartphone.