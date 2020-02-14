35 mins ago - Economy & Business

What has happened to inflation

Dion Rabouin
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, reproduced from Deutsche Bank; Chart: Axios Visuals

For the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen zero inflation in goods and 3% to 4% inflation in services.

Details: Goods are things you buy in stores and services are housing, health care and education, Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Slok notes. The weight to goods in the CPI index is 1/3 and the weight to services is 2/3.

What's happening: Slok said in a recent note to clients...

"[There's] more openness to foreign trade holding down goods inflation, higher productivity growth in manufacturing than in services holding down inflation on goods, and higher growth in demand for services as per capita income rises and the population ages. "Looking ahead, for higher inflation to become a problem, we either need to see goods inflation move higher, for example because of a significant dollar depreciation, or we need to see even higher inflation in the costs of housing, healthcare and education."

Dion Rabouin

Asset managers say the 2020 election is now the market's top risk

2020 Democratic candidates in Columbia, S.C., on Jan 20. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

With the "phase one" trade deal signed, major asset managers have taken their eyes off the trade war a bit and begun to focus on the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Why it matters: The outcome of November's election is now investors' top concern, according to the results of Bank of America Securities' latest global fund manager survey.

Dion Rabouin

The "phase one" deal isn't all that it seems

Vice Premier Liu He and President Trump after signing phase one Wednesday. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

There was limited fanfare from the stock market after President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the "phase one" trade deal yesterday.

What happened: The 94-page document will roll back some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and see China increase purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years, but it leaves more questions than answers, experts say.

Dion Rabouin

The better-than-expected but also terrible durable goods report

Photo: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

Orders for U.S. durable goods — long-lasting items like sheet metal or motors — rose 2.4% in December, but 90% of that increase was from government defense purchases. Excluding that category, orders fell 2.5%.

Worth noting: New orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft fell 0.9%, the biggest drop in eight months.

