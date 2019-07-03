What we're driving: Honda Passport Elite AWD

First impressions: I find the Passport's styling rather bland — it's getting harder for any crossover SUV to stand out from the crowd — but as always, Honda dazzles with its mastery of interior space.

The deep, covered bin between the front seats was perfect for hiding my purse or my husband's camera.

The covered, removable plastic bin under the floor in the cargo area is great for muddy things (though its easy-to-reach location means the spare tire is harder to reach).

The tech-y stuff: As I've said before, Honda deserves credit for making driver-assistance features like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist standard on all its vehicles.

The problem is they're oversensitive, which means they're more of an annoyance than a help.

The big risk is that frustrated Honda owners will turn off the systems and lose the benefit of these life-saving features.

The bottom line: Starting at $33,035 for the basic Sport trim up to $44,075 for the Elite AWD I drove, the Honda Passport stands up well against other midsize crossovers.