What's happening: Western tech giants, facing a consumer population with purchasing and phone usage habits substantially different from those of their existing customers, are revising their approaches, offerings and platforms to emulate local tech companies.

Amazon invested $404 million to expand business in India and is reportedly considering buying a 26% stake in Reliance Retail, India’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, to help it compete with Walmart-owned rival Flipkart for the country's middle class market.

Uber began accepting cash payments to stay competitive with Indian companies like Ola.

Netflix recently announced a low-priced mobile-only streaming plan designed to compete with India’s Hotstar.

What to watch: India's push for a “cash-lite economy" has met with mixed results. If customers in India do shift toward online transactions, it could ease the path forward for Western companies.

Investors from China, frustrated by their own oversaturated market and the intensifying trade war with the U.S., are also making massive investments in India’s budding digital payments sector.

