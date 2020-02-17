Jury to deliberate in Weinstein trial without police witnesses

A jury will begin deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Tuesday without testimony from any police witnesses, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Prosecutors called 28 people to testify throughout the trial, including six women who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. But none of the witnesses were law-enforcement officers. Police witnesses add context to cases that could sway how jurors view the case.

Weinstein's defense attorney alleged in closing arguments on Thursday that prosecutors thought police witnesses would hurt their case, stating, "They knew what they'd do."

The big picture: Weinstein, a media mogul, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006 and raping an actress in a hotel room in 2013.

