Jury to deliberate in Weinstein trial without police witnesses
Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.
A jury will begin deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Tuesday without testimony from any police witnesses, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Why it matters: Prosecutors called 28 people to testify throughout the trial, including six women who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. But none of the witnesses were law-enforcement officers. Police witnesses add context to cases that could sway how jurors view the case.
- Weinstein's defense attorney alleged in closing arguments on Thursday that prosecutors thought police witnesses would hurt their case, stating, "They knew what they'd do."
The big picture: Weinstein, a media mogul, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006 and raping an actress in a hotel room in 2013.
