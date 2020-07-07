2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Weibo parent company Sina gets $2.6 billion buyout offer from CEO's company

Sina Corp. (Nasdaq: SINA), parent company of Chinese social media platform Weibo (Nasdaq: WB), received a $2.68 billion takeover offer led by company chairman and CEO Charles Chao.

Why it matters: This comes in the context of the White House talking about strengthening rules on foreign tech companies listed on U.S. exchanges, and a new threat from Secretary of State Pompeo to ban Chinese social media apps like TikTok from operating in the United States.

Details: The offer, officially made by a holding company called New Wave, is for $41 per Sina Corp. share in cash, which would represent a 12% premium over last Thursday's closing price. New Wave already holds a 13% stake in Sina Corp., which has a 45% equity stake and 71% voting rights stake in Weibo.

The bottom line: "The interest in Chinese take-private deals has been rising following tensions between China and the United States, with several companies considering whether to keep a New York listing or move instead to Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong." ⁠— Ayanti Bera, Reuters

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 11,662,574 — Total deaths: 539,058 — Total recoveries — 6,336,732Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,948,397 — Total deaths: 130,430 — Total recoveries: 924,148 — Total tested: 36,032,329Map.
  3. States: Arizona reports record 117 deaths in 24 hours.
  4. Public health: Trump administration invests $2 billion in coronavirus drugs.
  5. Business: Breaking down the PPP disclosure debacle
  6. World: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus — India reports third-highest coronavirus case count in the world.
Mary Trump book: How she leaked Trump financials to NYT

In her new memoir, President Trump's niece reveals how she leaked hordes of confidential Trump family financial documents to the New York Times in an effort to expose her uncle, whom she portrays as a dangerous sociopath.

Why it matters: Trump was furious when he found out recently that Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, would be publishing a tell-all memoir. And Trump's younger brother, Robert, tried and failed to block the publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world, topped only by the U.S., and Bolsonaro has long downplayed the effects of the virus, pushing businesses to reopen over the last few months in order to jumpstart the country's economy.

