The pirates of Silicon Valley are back with the "Web3" boom

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The pirates of Silicon Valley are back. This time they’re armed with digital tokens and blockchains — and the Bay Area address is optional.
Why it matters: The so-called “Web3” category of technologies is not only an opportunity to rebuild the internet, as its evangelists say. It's also an opportunity for the tech industry's VCs and entrepreneurs to reclaim their status as the underdogs after years of discomfort with being part of the new establishment.
The big picture: While Bitcoin emerged over a decade ago, the recent explosion in new applications and advances in cryptocurrencies, protocols and digital assets has morphed into a new genre of projects and companies — which proponents say will shift how we interact with the internet. They call themselves “Web3.”
- These proponents see this as a remaking of business models and incentives and a shift of data ownership (from companies to users).
- Web developers and techies are moving their focus to Web3 as well, with many leaving jobs at companies from the prior era (like Facebook and Google) to join nascent startups. Just this week, YouTube gaming chief Ryan Wyatt announced his own such move.
Thought bubble: While evangelists are loudly voicing genuine criticisms of “Web2” and its tech, business models and practices, under the surface something else is also bothering them — Web2 companies have come to represent a seemingly unabating era of scrutiny, criticism and villainizing of the tech industry.
- Many, especially in the startup corner of the industry, seem to resent what they view as other institutions of power like the government scapegoating tech companies for society's problems.
- So while establishment Big Tech continues to face questions around content moderation, user privacy and business practices, Web3 offers an opportunity to develop new approaches to these problems, supporters argue.
Worth noting: Some prominent Web3 supporters are still intertwined with the prior era's Internet companies: VC Marc Andreessen is still on the board of Facebook, and Block CEO Jack Dorsey was until very recently also CEO of Twitter, just to name a couple.
Zoom in: For VCs, investing in Web3 also means changes in practice.
- Many are now buying digital tokens (or promises of future tokens) instead of traditional equity.
- They’re interacting with entire communities of shareholders, who may reject them, instead of just a company’s founders.
- Their access to investment discounts is increasingly questioned (and even denied at times).
- And many are welcoming the humbling that these changes bring — it supports the idea that they're here to fund the future and are in service of the entrepreneurs building it.
The bottom line: To its more zealous supporters, Web3 represents much more than a technological evolution.