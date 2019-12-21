Surprisingly warm weather forecast for much of the U.S. ahead of the holidays

Temperatures could be 15 to 20 degrees higher than average in parts of the country ahead of the holidays, while two storms may bring as much as half a foot of rain to the southeast, and a mix of snow and rain to the Pacific Northwest, The Washington Post reports.

What to watch: A storm is brewing, expected to move through the middle of the country late next week, as many people plan post-Christmas travel, the Post writes. It's too early to know for sure, but the storms could be disruptive to those plans, per the Post