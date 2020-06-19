Wealth advisers are urging the ultra-rich to buy gold

Wealthy clients are increasingly being told by financial advisers to buy gold, betting the Fed's binge of bond buying and an overbought stock market will soon push the precious metal's price up — potentially to its highest ever.

What's happening: A new report from Reuters surveying nine private banks that collectively handle around $6 trillion in assets for the world’s ultra-rich, found they had advised clients to increase their allocation to gold.

All of them said they expected gold prices to end the year higher than they are now.

What they're saying: UBS predicts gold will hit $1,800 by year-end in its base-case scenario and could even touch a record high of $2,000 in the event of a second wave of novel coronavirus infections, Reuters' Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Simon Jessop report.

“With the recent equity rally, people have become more nervous. People are actively seeking out portfolio hedges that might perform well in a range of scenarios,” Kiran Ganesh from UBS’ chief investment office said in the article.

Morgan Stanley added a 5% position to commodities including gold in all its models at the end of March.

Between the lines: Gold has been trading in a tight range since April, despite a breakout in the stock market. That could change if wealthy investors begin to make significant moves into gold.