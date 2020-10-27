1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Waymo in deal to automate Freightliner semi-trucks

Waymo's sensors and software will enable Freightliner trucks to drive themselves. Photo: Waymo

Waymo, which recently opened up its driverless taxi service to the public in Phoenix, is now partnering with Daimler Trucks to deploy fully autonomous Freightliner semi-trucks in the U.S.

Why it matters: Robotaxis will be slow to roll out city by city, but self-driving trucks are somewhat easier to deploy on highways, with the potential to improve safety and efficiency for fleet customers while addressing a nationwide shortage of truck drivers.

What's happening: Waymo, the leader in self-driving technology, will supply its "driver" for a specially equipped version of Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia.

  • Waymo says its driving software is essentially the same for passenger cars and trucks, but Daimler must first develop a chassis with redundant brakes, steering and powertrain controls to enable autonomy.
  • The truck will be available to customers in the U.S. "in the coming years," the companies said, and potentially in other markets in the future.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge blocks DOJ from defending Trump in Carroll rape defamation case

E. Jean Carroll in Warwick, New York. Photo: Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Justice Department's attempted intervention on behalf of President Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, after she accused him of raping her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Catch up quick: The agency argued that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that Caroll was "lying" about her claim.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse — The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Where stimulus is needed most.
  4. Education: The dangerous instability of school re-openings.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
  7. Media: Fox News president and several hosts advised to quarantine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pre-bunking rises ahead of the 2020 election

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Tech platforms are no longer satisfied with debunking falsehoods — now they're starting to invest in efforts that preemptively show users accurate information to help them counter falsehoods later on.

Why it matters: Experts argue that pre-bunking can be a more effective strategy for combative misinformation than fact-checking. It's also a less polarizing way to address misinformation than trying to apply judgements to posts after they've been shared.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow