Waymo in deal to automate Freightliner semi-trucks

Waymo, which recently opened up its driverless taxi service to the public in Phoenix, is now partnering with Daimler Trucks to deploy fully autonomous Freightliner semi-trucks in the U.S.

Why it matters: Robotaxis will be slow to roll out city by city, but self-driving trucks are somewhat easier to deploy on highways, with the potential to improve safety and efficiency for fleet customers while addressing a nationwide shortage of truck drivers.

What's happening: Waymo, the leader in self-driving technology, will supply its "driver" for a specially equipped version of Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia.