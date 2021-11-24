Sign up for our daily briefing

Wisc. lawmakers push stricter bail laws after Waukesha Christmas parade

Memorial in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

The Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin that left 6 dead and more than 60 people injured has prompted state Republican lawmakers to introduce new legislation that would change how bail is set.

Why it matters: Darrell Brooks, the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd, had an extensive criminal record. Prior to the accident, Brooks was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bail.

  • On Monday, Milwaukee County district attorney, John Chisholm, admitted that this bail was "inappropriately low," the Washington Post reported.

The big picture: New legislation introduced by state Rep. Cindi Duchow (R) seeks to," reform the legal procedure for how judges apply bail to individuals with criminal histories." State Sen. Van Wanggaard will author the joint resolution in the State Senate.

  • The new law would ask commissars and judges to consider the "dangerousness or violence of a defendant" when setting bail.
  • Currently judges can only set bail high enough to ensure a person appears in court, and do take into account a person's "public safety risk" when setting bail, per Fox 6.
  • Brooks' previous low bail drew the ire of other lawmakers, including State Rep. Scott Allen (R), who said in a statement Monday that court commissioners and judges "routinely fail" to set appropriate bails.

What they're saying: "Wisconsin continues to see examples of people with extensive criminal histories committing crimes while out on bail," Duchow said in a statement.

  • "Allowing judges to consider the safety of the community, seriousness of offense, and previous record of the offender provides another tool to protect both victims and the community," she added.
  • "If somebody is perceived as potentially violent, as I think this individual would qualify for that judgment, then that bail should be high," Allen told Fox 6.

The bottom line: On Tuesday, Court Commissioner Kevin Costello agreed to set a $5 million cash bail for Brooks, the Post reported.

Ivana Saric
Nov 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Darrell Brooks identified as Waukesha parade crash suspect

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of the crash on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Law enforcement officials have identified Darrell Brooks, 39, as the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The big picture: Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday that the driver killed five people and injured at least 48 others, adding that officials "are confident he acted alone" and there was no evidence of terrorism.

Ivana Saric
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Waukesha parade crash suspect charged with 5 counts of intentional homicide

A makeshift memorial along the route of the parade in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Mustafa Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

Darrell Brooks, the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The incident left 62 people injured as of Tuesday, according to court documents.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

The crown princes of the UAE (left) and Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi handout via Getty

The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn will build a desalination plant to provide water to Jordan.

