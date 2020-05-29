2 hours ago - Science

How to watch SpaceX's first crewed launch Saturday

The Crew Dragon atop its Falcon 9 rocket. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX plans to attempt to launch NASA astronauts to orbit for the first time on Saturday, if the weather cooperates.

Why it matters: If it works, this launch will mark the first time a private company has sent humans to orbit, and could be the beginning of the end of NASA's reliance on Russia for flights to and from the International Space Station.

How to watch: NASA TV will air coverage of the event starting at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, with the launch expected at 3:22 p.m. ET.

  • The space agency will continue coverage through the Crew Dragon's docking with the space station, expected to occur at 10:29 a.m. ET on Sunday.
  • Coverage should include live shots of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley saying goodbye to their families before being driven out to the pad and loading into the capsule before launch.
  • You can watch all the action live in the window below:

But, but, but: Just like during the first launch attempt on Wednesday, weather will likely be the limiting factor for Saturday's launch.

  • At the moment, the Air Force is predicting just a 50% chance of good weather during the instantaneous launch window on Saturday, with the odds getting slightly better on Sunday, at a 60% chance.
  • SpaceX's first launch attempt was scrubbed just inside of 17 minutes before launch when it became clear that the weather wouldn't clear in time for liftoff that day.

27 mins ago - World

Trump to end Hong Kong’s special trade status

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. would be fundamentally changing longstanding policies toward Hong Kong as a result of Chinese encroachment on the city's autonomy.

Why it matters: Trump said he would be effectively ending the special trade status that has allowed Hong Kong to flourish as a gateway to the Chinese market. That leaves an uncertain future for businesses that operate in Hong Kong, not to mention the city's 7 million residents, and could be met with reprisals from Beijing.

Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer in George Floyd killing charged with third-degree murder

A protester with a sign with George Floyd's last words. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The state of play: Freeman said that the delay in Chauvin's arrest, which came four days after Floyd's death on Monday, was due to the need to collect sufficient evidence — and that it was "by far the fastest" his office had charged a police officer. He added that he also anticipated charges against the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest and death, but refused to elaborate.

Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,871,347 — Total deaths: 362,554 — Total recoveries — 2,463,332Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,731,035 — Total deaths: 102,201 — Total recoveries: 399,991 — Total tested: 15,646,041Map.
  3. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
  4. Supreme Court: Senators Grassley, Leahy urge Supreme Court to continue live streams post-pandemic.
  5. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine prescription fills exploded in March —How the U.S. might distribute a vaccine.
  6. Business: Fed chair Powell says coronavirus is "great increaser" of income inequality.
  7. 🚀 Space: How to virtually watch SpaceX's first crewed launch Saturday.
