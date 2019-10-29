The Nationals face a must-win World Series game in Houston

Home field advantage has been nonexistent in this World Series. Tonight's Game 6 will prove just how weird these teams want to get.
Why it matters: If the Nationals win and send this thing to Game 7, it will mark the first time the road team has won the first six games of a World Series since … ever.
Preview:
- Starting pitchers: In a rematch of Game 2, Stephen Strasburg goes against Justin Verlander. Not sure you can ask for a much better matchup on the sport's biggest stage.
- All eyes on the ump: An untimely blown call by umpire Lance Barksdale overshadowed Game 5 and, in some people's minds, illustrated the need for robot umps. Needless to say, all eyes will be on umpire Sam Holbrook and his very human strike zone tonight.
- Potential farewells: If Houston wins, this could be the last time we see Gerrit Cole, Strasburg and Anthony Rendon in their respective uniforms. Free agency looms.
