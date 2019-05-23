Washington joins West Coast sanctuary states

Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said Wednesday immigrants play a vital role in communities after signing into law a bill that brings in broad sanctuary protections.

Why it matters: Washington is the latest West Coast state to protect migrants' rights (California and Oregon have similar laws.). The Trump administration is targeting sanctuary cities — seeking to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, increase migrant detention and make it tougher for people to seek asylum.

