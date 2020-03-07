Washington D.C. announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case

Washington, D.C. announced its first presumptive positive novel coronavirus case on Saturday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter. The public health lab at the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences performed the test, Bowser said.

Driving the news: Separately, a CPAC 2020 attendee tested positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey on Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced. CPAC was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, located near the heart of D.C.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.