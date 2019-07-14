Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told the Netroots Nation conference Saturday she would create a commission to investigate "crimes committed by the United States against immigrants" if she's elected in 2020.

What she's saying: Warren said during her speech that President Trump "may be willing to look the other way," but she would not. "Anyone out there who’s working in this system ... you physically abuse immigrants, you sexually abuse immigrants, you fail to get them medical care that they need, you break the law of the United States of America," she said.

