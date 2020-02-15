If Buffett's job splits, Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a makeover

Warren Buffett turns 90 in August, and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a stock-boosting makeover after he eventually retires, Andrew Bary of Barron's writes (subscription).

Why it matters: Many investors believe that new leadership could allow room for new value as the conglomerate breaks up, Bary writes — "or at least be more amenable to an idea that Buffett opposes."

History lesson: "In his 55 years at the helm as CEO, chairman, and investment chief, Buffett turned a struggling textile maker into a $555 billion conglomerate, using investment skills that became the envy of American business."

"An investor who put $1,000 — roughly 50 shares — in Berkshire in 1965 would now have $20 million, against $175,000 for a similar investment in the S&P 500."

What's next: Buffett's "job probably will be split in three, with a CEO, one or two investment chiefs, and a chairman, expected to be his elder son, Howard," per Bary.

