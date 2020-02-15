38 mins ago - Economy & Business

If Buffett's job splits, Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a makeover

Warren Buffett speaks to the press in Omaha, Nebraska in May 2019. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett turns 90 in August, and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a stock-boosting makeover after he eventually retires, Andrew Bary of Barron's writes (subscription).

Why it matters: Many investors believe that new leadership could allow room for new value as the conglomerate breaks up, Bary writes — "or at least be more amenable to an idea that Buffett opposes."

History lesson: "In his 55 years at the helm as CEO, chairman, and investment chief, Buffett turned a struggling textile maker into a $555 billion conglomerate, using investment skills that became the envy of American business."

  • "An investor who put $1,000 — roughly 50 shares — in Berkshire in 1965 would now have $20 million, against $175,000 for a similar investment in the S&P 500."

What's next: Buffett's "job probably will be split in three, with a CEO, one or two investment chiefs, and a chairman, expected to be his elder son, Howard," per Bary.

Sara Fischer

Warren Buffett gives up on newspapers

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway, the corporate holding company owned mostly by billionaire Warren Buffett, will sell its newspaper operations to publisher Lee Enterprises Inc. for $140 million, per a Wednesday announcement.

Why it matters: Buffett loves the newspaper business. His first job was a newspaper delivery boy for the Washington Post — and he has long been a vocal supporter of local news. The fact that he is finally giving up on the industry, which he has warned in recent years is "toast" due to terminal advertising decline, is significant and symbolic.

Miriam Kramer

The state of the space industry

Earth from space. Photo: NASA

2019 was a record year for investment in the space industry, according to a report from the investment firm Space Angels.

Why it matters: The report paints a picture of an industry that's coming of age, with total investment in 2019 reaching $5.8 billion, up 73% from 2018 and exceeding 2017's record-setting year that saw $5.1 billion of investment.

Dion Rabouin

A historic fortnight of bond buying

Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Investors have gotten very bullish in the past two weeks, but it's not stocks they're buying, it's bonds — especially highly rated, low-yielding investment grade corporate bonds.

Why it matters: Unlike in past market rallies when cash flooded into traditionally risky assets like stocks and high-yield bonds, money is flocking to traditionally safe alternatives even after 2019's stellar gains.

