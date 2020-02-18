19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Warren calls Bloomberg an "egomaniac billionaire" ahead of his first debate

Orion Rummler

Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren. Photos: Alex Wong and Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in accusing former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg of buying his way into the 2020 election, ahead of the ninth Democratic debate on Wednesday.

What she's saying: In a tweet, Warren wrote: "It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate. But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire."

Flashback: Sanders tore into Bloomberg at a Las Vegas campaign event last Saturday, saying the billionaire is trying to "buy the presidency" by spending millions of dollars on advertising.

Driving the news: Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's debate after notching 19% in the latest NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll.

By the numbers: Bloomberg's campaign is vastly outspending his top 2020 rivals on digital and network ad spending, pouring in about $318 million, per FiveThirtyEight.

  • His campaign announced a plan earlier this month to double ad spending, expected to reach $600 million for TV and digital ads alone.

Go deeper: The cost of going after Bloomberg

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

As 2020 Democrats launch ads for Nevada, Bloomberg homes in on Trump

Bloomberg rallies in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will release three nationwide TV ads on Tuesday morning that are laser-focused on one thing: beating President Trump, whom one ad describes as "the biggest bully of all."

The big picture: 2020 Democrats face their next electoral test on Saturday in Nevada, a state with a critical Hispanic constituency. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are releasing Spanish-language ads in the state, the New York Times and NBC News report.

Go deeperArrow22 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Bloomberg's big bet on the power of money

Data: Advertising Analytics, FEC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Michael Bloomberg’s prolific spending aims to make him as legitimate and familiar as his rivals. It also confronts two realities: President Trump is out-raising all the other Democrats with ease, and the Democratic National Committee is anemic.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is betting that enough exposure — through a $300m+ ad campaign and a non-traditional run that looks past the early four states — will make him competitive in Super Tuesday, and make all Democrats stronger in the general election.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Mike AllenMargaret Talev

Mike Bloomberg copies Trump to beat Trump

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

To beat President Trump, Mike Bloomberg wants to be candidate Trump.

The state of play: Axios visited Bloomberg's new campaign HQ in Times Square yesterday, and we were struck by how much his 1,000+-person team is learning from — while trying to surpass — the Trump campaigns of 2016 and 2020.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 23, 2020