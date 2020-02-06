Warner Music Group files for IPO, again

Warner Music Group, one of the largest companies in the global music industry, filed for an initial public offering on Thursday.

Details: The company's filings show it held $258 million in net income at the end of fiscal year 2019, and had $2.974 billion in total and long-term debt at that time.

Flashback: Warner Music Group went private in 2011 after billionaire Leonard Blavatnik purchased it for $3.3 billion.

