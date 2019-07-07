Otto Warmbier’s parents file claim for seized North Korean ship

Otto Warmbier’s parents have filed a claim for a seized North Korean cargo ship in an attempt to force the country to pay part of $500 million awarded to them in a wrongful death court judgment, CNN first reported Saturday.

The big picture: Warmbier was detained in North Korea for 17 months. He died in 2017 after being flown to the U.S. in a coma. "The Warmbiers are committed to holding North Korea accountable for the death of their son Otto, and will work tirelessly to seize North Korean assets," Fred and Cindy Warmbier's attorney said in a statement to AP.

Go deeper: North Korea billed U.S. $2 million before returning Otto Warmbier