A protest on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Philadelphia officials will release 911 tapes and body camera footage involving the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced at a briefing Wednesday.
The big picture: Wallace's death Monday sparked massive protests in the city and the Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday to quell unrest. A curfew that was imposed in Philadelphia from 9 p.m. Wednesday was due to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Background: Wallace's family say he was experiencing a mental health crisis so they called 911 for an ambulance Monday, but police arrived instead.
- Police say he wielded a knife before they shot him. Video of the incident shows Wallace walking toward the officers before shots were fired.
What they're saying: Outlaw noted at the briefing that the department did not have a behavioral health unit, which she said was "sorely needed."
- "There’s clearly a disconnect on our end in terms of knowing what's out there," she added