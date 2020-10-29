Philadelphia officials will release 911 tapes and body camera footage involving the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced at a briefing Wednesday.

The big picture: Wallace's death Monday sparked massive protests in the city and the Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday to quell unrest. A curfew that was imposed in Philadelphia from 9 p.m. Wednesday was due to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Background: Wallace's family say he was experiencing a mental health crisis so they called 911 for an ambulance Monday, but police arrived instead.

Police say he wielded a knife before they shot him. Video of the incident shows Wallace walking toward the officers before shots were fired.

What they're saying: Outlaw noted at the briefing that the department did not have a behavioral health unit, which she said was "sorely needed."