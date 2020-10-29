Philadelphia police to release 911 tapes of Walter Wallace's shooting

A protest on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Philadelphia officials will release 911 tapes and body camera footage involving the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced at a briefing Wednesday.

The big picture: Wallace's death Monday sparked massive protests in the city and the Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday to quell unrest. A curfew that was imposed in Philadelphia from 9 p.m. Wednesday was due to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Background: Wallace's family say he was experiencing a mental health crisis so they called 911 for an ambulance Monday, but police arrived instead.

  • Police say he wielded a knife before they shot him. Video of the incident shows Wallace walking toward the officers before shots were fired.

What they're saying: Outlaw noted at the briefing that the department did not have a behavioral health unit, which she said was "sorely needed."

  • "There’s clearly a disconnect on our end in terms of knowing what's out there," she added

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Unrest in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting of Black man

Demonstrators rally on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday during a tense second night of protests in Philadelphia over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Driving the news: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a joint statement a "full investigation" would be launched to answer questions that arose from video that captured part of Monday's incident.

