Walmart reverses decision to pull guns, ammunition from U.S. stores

Photo: Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Walmart announced it will be returning guns and ammunition to sales floors one day after the company said it would remove all firearm displays from its 4,700 U.S. stores to prevent theft amid social unrest.

What they're saying: A Walmart spokesperson told Axios the retailer reversed the decision because the most recent looting incidents "have remained geographically isolated."

  • "After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution."
  • "As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," a spokesperson said.
  • On Thursday, a Walmart spokesperson told Axios its initial move to pull guns and ammunition displays served "as as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers.

The big picture: The retailer removed firearms and ammo from some of its stores this summer amid nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

    • Since the start of this year's anti-racism demonstrations, businesses — including Target stores in Minneapolis — have seen damage and looting.

Worth noting: The company remains a major gun retailer despite changes to its policies throughout the years.

How hospitals are prepping for the new COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging, particularly in areas that had been largely spared this spring. One big question now is whether hospitals are better prepared for this new wave, including if they'll be able to continue providing elective services.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what hospitals have, and what they still need, with Lloyd Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, one of America's largest operators of hospitals and health clinics.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The good and bad news about antibody therapies — U.S. sets new single-day case record.
  2. Politics: States beg for Warp Speed billions.
  3. World: Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of cases — Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local cases.
  4. Economy: Conference Board predicts economy won’t fully recover until late 2021.
  5. Education: Surge threatens to shut classrooms down again.
  6. Technology: The pandemic isn't slowing tech.
  7. Travel: CDC replaces COVID-19 cruise ban with less restrictive "conditional sailing order."
  8. Sports: High school football's pandemic struggles.
  9. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of COVID-19 cases

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Photo: THIERRY ROGE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium is enforcing a strict lockdown starting Sunday amid rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and a surge of deaths, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

Why it matters: De Croo said the government saw no choice but to lock down "to ensure that our health care system does not collapse." Scientists and health officials said deaths have doubled every six days, per the Guardian.

