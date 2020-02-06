51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Accused El Paso Walmart shooter faces federal hate crime charges

Marisa Fernandez

Memorial at the Walmart in El Paso. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

The suspect accused of killing 22 people and injuring two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, last August has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws, AP reports, citing an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Why it matters: Investigators found that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who confessed but entered a not guilty plea on a state capital murder charge last October, posted a manifesto aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United States. The hate crime charges carry a possible death penalty.

Orion Rummler

Global #MeToo movement has resulted in 6 convictions, 5 charges of influential figures

Bill Cosby, Larry Nassar and Allison Mack have been convicted on charges related to sexual misconduct. Photos: Matt Rourke-Pool, Jeff Kowalsky/AFP and Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hundreds of powerful people — predominately men — have been accused of sexual offenses since the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017. After Jeffrey Epstein's death, only five of them currently face charges, while six others have been convicted.

Why it matters: The #MeToo movement, which was created by civil rights activist Tarana Burke and gained traction after allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein came to light in 2017, focused global attention on previously unchecked sexual misconduct, leading at least 201 powerful men to lose jobs or major positions. But the movement, dubbed a global reckoning, has had few legal consequences for the accused. Here are some of the most notable cases.

Rebecca Falconer

Khashoggi's fiancée to attend Trump's State of the Union

Hatice Cengiz speaks during an exclusive interview in the U.S. on May 18, 2019. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) announced Monday that he's taking researcher Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, as his guest to this week's State of the Union.

Driving the news: It's an attempt to press President Trump to step up action against Saudi Arabia for its role in his death. A CIA report concluded in November 2018 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's killing. The prince denies doing so.

Zachary Basu

Prosecutors recommend almost 5 years in prison for former GOP Rep. Chris Collins

Rep. Chris Collins. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Federal prosecutors recommended Monday that former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) be sentenced to up to 57 months in prison for pleading guilty to insider trading last year.

Why it matters: Collins was the first congressman to endorse President Trump in 2016 and resigned in September after changing his not-guilty plea. Prosecutors argue that he should not receive leniency because he continued to serve in Congress while hiding his crimes.

