1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Walmart receives bids for multi-billion stake in U.K. supermarket Asda

Dan Primack

Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Walmart received several first-round bids for a majority stake in the British supermarket chain Asda, which could fetch at least £7 billion, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: This is a big test of whether private equity can still secure large debt financing packages at attractive rates.

  • Suitors are Apollo Global Management, Lone Star Funds, and TDR Capital (paired with EG Group).

The backdrop: Asda and rival Sainsbury’s last year tried to merge, but were blocked by U.K. competition regulators. Walmart subsequently considered a public listing, but seems to have instead settled on a sale process.

The bottom line: "U.K. grocers are facing surging demand from shoppers stockpiling essential items. That’s made them a bright spot in the consumer industry, which overall has been hurt as the coronavirus outbreak leads to shop closures and less foot traffic. Still, the high demand for everyday goods is putting immense pressure on supply chains, and over the weekend some of the country’s largest supermarket chains published a letter in national newspapers asking consumers to stop stockpiling," per Bloomberg.

Go deeper

Axios

Walmart tests rival to Amazon Prime

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart plans to start publicly testing its new membership program called Walmart+ next month in hopes of competing with Amazon Prime, Recode's Jason Del Rey scoops.

Why it matters: The paid membership program "would include perks that Amazon can’t replicate, in part to avoid a direct comparison to Prime."

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Economy & Business
Caitlin Owens

Walmart to expand its low-cost health care centers

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart is looking to expand its role in health care delivery, Bloomberg reports.

Details: Walmart stores already frequently house pharmacies and vision centers, but its new health centers — there are two so far — would offer more comprehensive medical, vision and dental care, along with X-rays and lab tests.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus tests America's supply chains amid possible labor shortages

Icon Sportswire / Contributor

Consumers are stocking up on goods as the novel coronavirus spreads, but COVID-19 itself is already testing America's supply chains and could bring possible labor shortages, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: There is enough nonperishable food in warehouses and production lines to last months, but the "challenge could soon be getting that food to the right places once local distribution centers are wiped out," the Post writes. Some food producers could find themselves without enough employees to manufacture, deliver and unpack groceries.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Economy & Business