Sen. Elizabeth Warren, "who rose to national prominence by calling for tough regulation after the financial crisis, is winning respect from a small but growing circle of senior bankers and hedge fund managers," Bloomberg's Lananh Nguyen and Tyler Pager write.

The big picture: As she "takes aim at the 'rich and powerful' with a slew of tax-raising policy proposals, some financial types who fit that description say she’s proven capable and makes some good points."