Wake up, it's baseball season!

It's been 156 days since the Braves' improbable World Series run. At long last, baseball returns.

State of play: A lot has changed since last year. Here are three key changes to keep in mind as the season gets underway this afternoon with a seven-game Opening Day slate:

Universal DH: Max Scherzer's probably happy pitchers no longer have to hit after going 0-for-59 last season, but former teammate Bryce Harper isn't a fan: "I'm really going to miss the NL style of play."

Storylines:

Same faces, new places: A record 11 free agents signed nine-figure deals, all with new teams: Corey Seager and Marcus Semien (TEX); Kris Bryant (COL); Freddie Freeman (LAD); Trevor Story (BOS); Javier Báez (DET); Max Scherzer (NYM); Carlos Correa (MIN); Nick Castellanos (PHI); Kevin Gausman (TOR); and Robbie Ray (SEA).

Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Each team in five words or less ...

Dodgers (projected record: 99-63): An unfair amount of talent.

An unfair amount of talent. Braves (93-69): Freddie's gone, champs still loaded.

Freddie's gone, champs still loaded. Yankees: Judge + Stanton + Gallo + Donaldson = homers

Judge + Stanton + Gallo + Donaldson = homers Blue Jays (92-70): Time to make the leap.

Time to make the leap. Astros (92-70): Going for sixth straight ALCS.

Going for sixth straight ALCS. White Sox (91-71): Preparing for Luis Robert's breakout.

Preparing for Luis Robert's breakout. Brewers (91-71): This pitching staff is nuts.

This pitching staff is nuts. Padres (87-75): No more bikes for Tatis.

No more bikes for Tatis. Rays (87-75): What magic will they conjure?

What magic will they conjure? Red Sox (86-76): That infield! Story, Devers, Bogaerts.

That infield! Story, Devers, Bogaerts. Phillies (85-77): Lotta pop, not much leather.

Lotta pop, not much leather. Mets (84-78): Will money equal success?

Will money equal success? Angels (84-78): Trout-Ohtani-Rendon, pitchers' nightmare.

Trout-Ohtani-Rendon, pitchers' nightmare. Giants (84-78): Another surprise run coming?

Another surprise run coming? Twins (83-79): Correa's swagger comes to Minny.

Correa's swagger comes to Minny. Cardinals (81-81): Three HOFers go out together?

Three HOFers go out together? Mariners (80-82): The J-Rod show is here.

The J-Rod show is here. Reds (80-82): At least Votto's still there.

At least Votto's still there. Guardians (78-84): New name, who dis?

New name, who dis? Marlins (76-86): Still not quite there. Probably.

Still not quite there. Probably. Cubs (75-87): Friendly confines welcome Japanese superstar.

Friendly confines welcome Japanese superstar. Tigers (73-89): Lotta moves. Will they work?

Lotta moves. Will they work? Royals (73-89): Greinke came home.

Greinke came home. Nationals (72-90): Soto might walk 150 times.

Soto might walk 150 times. Rangers (72-90): $500m infield to kickstart future.

$500m infield to kickstart future. Rockies (71-91): Pumped for Bryant moonshots.

Pumped for Bryant moonshots. Diamondbacks (69-93): At least they extended Marte.

At least they extended Marte. Athletics (69-93): Perennial contender no more.

Perennial contender no more. Pirates (67-95): Call up Oneil Cruz!

Call up Oneil Cruz! Orioles (62-100): That farm system though!

